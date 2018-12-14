Big names at Piece Hall on Sunday

Loafers present Thank Folk it’s Christmas

The Spiegeltent, Piece Hall, Halifax on Sunday, Dec 16 at 7.15pm.

There’s a brilliant line-up of folk music and musicians on Sunday in this special event in the Piece Hall. Headlining is Seahorses Chris Helme still remembered for Britpop classics ‘Love Is The Law’ and ‘Blinded By The Sun’. Joining the party are Merrymakers including Dan Sealey (formerly of Ocean Colour Scene); Birds and Beasts from Huddersfield who release their new album Entwined on Saturday and Fishing for Compliments.

Tickets: www.thepiecehall.co.uk