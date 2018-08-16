Bank holiday music treat at UK’s smallest venue ...

Grayston Unity Festival

Sunday, August 26

The Tragics, live at the Blind Pig, Sowerby Bridge

Bank holiday Sunday sees another gathering of great musicians at the UK’s smallest music venue Grayston Unity.

To be fair this free festival, which has been organised in association with Revo Records, actually takes place outside the pub and will be supported by a bottle bar.

Headliners for the event are The Blue Orchids (7.30pm) led by postpunk legend Martin Bramah - the founding guitarist of The Fall. He hit the road back in April with the latest line-up of the Blue Orchids ahead of a nine-track album of new material to be released later this year.

‘Righteous Harmony Fist’ will be the second album from the Blue Orchids in two years and – as referenced in the title - takes them in a more melodic direction while retaining the renowned intensity of Bramah’s live performances. It’ll be available in vinyl, CD and download options through their label Tiny Global Productions.

Bramah has added new drummer Howard Jones (Last Harbour/Calvin Party) to his studio and live line-up alongside John Paul Moran (The Monochrome Set/Rapid Pig) on keyboards and Vince Hunt (A Witness/Inca Babies) on bass.

With strung-out keyboards weaving around inventive, discordant guitar patterns - once described as “Phil Spector meets the Velvet Underground beneath the Blackpool illuminations” – Bramah’s previous album ‘The Once and Future Thing’ confirmed him as an artist who follows his muse and continues to write great and memorable songs.

Working Men’s Club (6.30pm) are a brand new, new wave trio hailing from the hills of Hebden Bridge resonating sounds of the 70s with hints of Talking Heads and the Velvets reflected in their sound. Don’t miss out...Party on!

Fez (5.30pm) are something of a Calderdale institution…now in their 30+ year, their passion for experimental alternative rock has not diminished. They don’t gig much these days so its a real treat for them to be playing.

Earlier in the afternoon are The Windom Earles (main photograph) at 3.30pm - equal parts garage scuzz, rockabilly lunacy and fever-dream surf-a-go-go. Immediately following them are The Tragics with Kieron Higgins at 3pm.