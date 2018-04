The Folsom Three

Westgate Arcade, Halifax, Saturday, April 21.

Westgate Arcade’s tradition of live music continues this weekend with the appearance of the Johnny Cash tribute band The Folsom Three. The band start their session at noon tomorrow with a selection of songs

by the country music legend as part of Record Store Day sponsored by

Revo Records, of Westgate Arcade, Halifax. Last weekend’s guest act, The Landlubbers are pictured above.