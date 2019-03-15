Another impressive line up at three-day folk festival

Todmorden Folk Festival

May 3-5, various venues in town

Organisers of Todmorden Folk Festival 2019 have announced their line-up and it’s an exciting blend of folk royalty and rising stars; free pop-up gigs and morris dance as well as ticketed events. Here are some of the highlights ...

The festival kicks off as usual with a family Ceilidh hosted by “Frog on a Bike” in the Town Hall on Friday, May 3. The Friday Night concert at St. Mary’s Church, is headed up by singer/songwriter Janet Russell and Greg Russell & Ciaran Algar.

Saturday daytime sees a packed programme of music in Todmorden Methodist Church, and Morris sides from all over the North animating the streets and squares. Todmorden Folk Festival Café will be at the Methodist Church keeping everyone fueled for a folk marathon.

2017 BBC Folk Award winner, Kate Young is to headline the Saturday evening concert with French accordion player Raphaël Decosterat at the Unitarian Church. They will be supported by Orladh and Leo, the two winners of the Todmorden Folk Festival Youth Music Awards. For night owls, there will also be late night concerts and sessions at The Golden Lion Pub.

The fun doesn’t end on Sunday as St Mary’s Church will host North East powerhouses; She Shanties, a twelve piece women’s shanty crew along side Andy May Trioin for the Sunday Afternoon Concert. Orgainsers are also excited to announce the legendary Martin Simpson will close the festival at Todmorden Hippdrome which has been added as a venue this year.

Todmorden Folk Festival will take place May 3-5, across various venues in the town. More information and tickets are available on the Todmorden Film Festival website, www.todfolkfest.co.uk or visit the Todmorden Tourist Information Centre.