Another great line-up for Hebden’s lunchtime live

Lunchtime Live

Hope Baptist Chapel

Lunchtime Live continues to grow in popularity and this Saturday (September 8) presents a line-up crammed full of home-grown Calder Valley talent.

The String Thing trio will hope to have everyone up dancing and tapping their feet with their upbeat music.

Well known performer Lorry Dowling (Pepperjam - see photograph) will present a shift of pace and genre presenting a set full of reggae, ska and soul music.

“Lorry has a way of getting the crowds up and dancing and creating a lovely atmosphere wherever he performs,” said one of the event organisers, Fiona Patterson.

Outside the Box performed at the Hebden Folk Roots Festival in May and had everyone laughing and singing by the end of the evening.

Jacky’s Fantastic (main photograph) is a regular on the circuit, and described as ‘an energetic four piece folk rock band, featuring acoustic rhythm, electric lead, percussion and bass’.

And young performer Ethan Stott, who is based in Mirfield and normally plays with his band ‘Lucy’ will for once be playing solo, presenting some of his favourite tunes from The Fratellis and The Artic Monkeys.

Lunchtime Live is always on the look out for new talent and welcomes anyone interested in performing to contact the organisers via their Facebook page.

“It’s a great opportunity for people who are beginning their career on the stage, every month we have a young performer spot where an emerging talent can showcase their musical skill,” said Fiona Patterson.

“Hope Baptist Chapel is now becoming a well known venue in Hebden Bridge and is hosting more and more events.

“And these events are particularly nice as they are for the whole family and offer a great afternoon out. We have all ages in the audience and on the stage,” she added.

There are refreshments available and a play area for younger children. All are welcome. As ever Lunchtime Live is a pay as you feel event.