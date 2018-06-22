All routes lead to Orange Box and big day of music

Routes Festival

Orange Box Young People’s Centre

Isaac Hughes-Dennis, performs at Brodstock, Old Brods RUFC, Hipperholme

Now in its sixth year, Routes returns with another day of the best in unsigned music at Orange Box young people’s centre, Halifax this Saturday (June 23).

Headlining this year’s festival is Halifax based, indie rock band Ego States and multi-instrumentalist Isaac Hughes-Dennis.

Routes Festival provides a platform for young musicians aged 12-24 to showcase their talents on an open and accessible stage.

This year sees live music presented across two stages throughout the day, encompassing a wide range of styles – from pop to indie, metal to acoustic.

Festival Organiser Kane Rattray says: “Routes was set up to encourage a more unified, sharing music scene.

“It can be so tricky for new bands to book gigs due to their age, or lack of opportunities available.

“We want to provide that initial break, to give new acts the chance to hone their skills, build confidence and empower young musicians to then go out and confidently book shows, play live and maybe one day make a career out of their music.”

Young people are very much at the core of Routes Festival.

Born out of Square Chapel’s Write to Record project and Youth Routes, the festival brings local communities together and supports the development and creative growth of young musicians and entrepreneurs alike.

This ethos is carried through to the way Routes Festival is delivered, recruiting teams of young volunteers to help plan, develop and deliver the festival all the way from marketing, press and photography, to technical support and catering.

On the acoustic stage with Isaac is - Georgia King, Evie Gallagher, Ella Playford, Joe Thompson, Eve Perkis, Jack Antcliffe, Alice Simmons, Jessica Kirton, Rose Frances, Hillydays, Max Bonas and Millie Milner. On the electric stage with Ego States - Regiment, Pindie, Edge of Apollo, Dead Fairy, Just Us, Bident, Minus Apollo, Calina, Insomnia, Backspace, Low Lanes, One Man Population and Mixed Up States.

Doors 1pm. Concert goes on until 9pm. Tickets £4 on the door.