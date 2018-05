Maximum Rhythm N’ Blues withThe Manfreds

Victoria Theatre, Halifax on November 3 (01422 351158)

The Manfreds return for a monumental 2018 tour with very special guest Georgie Fame (The Ballad of Bonnie & Clyde, Get Away)and featuring original lead singer Paul Jones and his 1966 replacement Mike d’Abo. Expect all the big numbers from Pretty Flamingo to The Mighty Quinn and stacks more like 5-4-3-2-1, Do Wah Diddy and Handbags and Gladrags.

Tickets: 01422 351158