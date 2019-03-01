What’s Love Got To Do With It?

Victoria Theatre, March 14, 2020

Tina Turner fans prepare to be blown away when brand new show What’s Love Got To Do With It? arrives in Halifax on a massive UK tour.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the joyous new show celebrating the music of the incredible Tina Turner.

The tour takes in more than 60 towns and cities across the UK in 2019 and into 2020 visiting Halifax in 12 months time.

Tickets are on sale from Friday, March 1 at 10am from www.cuffeandtaylor.com

The show is produced by the award-winning company behind the hugely successful Whitney - Queen Of The Night and is the ultimate tribute concert paying homage to one of the most iconic and much loved musical artists of the 20th Century.

In this brand-new touring theatre show, audiences can expect a night of high energy, feel-good rock-and-roll featuring Tina’s greatest hits performed by the amazing vocal talent of Elesha Paul Moses (Whitney - Queen Of The Night, The Voice, X Factor) supported by a full 10-piece live band. Speaking about playing Tina Turner, Elesha said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be touring the UK with What’s Love Got To Do With It?

“This is a magnificent show and one that truly celebrates the incredible music and career of Tina Turner. “Tina is a great persona to emulate on stage.

“I have performed as her many times over the years so to now be the lead in a show that is travelling all over the UK and celebrating everything about her is an amazing opportunity, and I can’t wait to party with the fans.”

In a breath-taking career spanning more than 50 years, audiences can look forward to hearing stunning musical arrangements of Tina’s most-loved classic hits including Private Dancer, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Proud Mary, River Deep, Nutbush City Limits, Simply The Best and many more.

The show plays at St George’s Hall, Bradford on March 21, 2019 and Huddersfield Town Hall on June 8, 2019.