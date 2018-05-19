More great shows lined up for Brighouse Festival

Brighouse Arts Festival

October 6-14

One of the highlights of the Brighouse Arts Festival will be a performance of the beautiful music of Schubert, Weber and Beethoven by the Orchestra of Square Chapel at St. Martin’s Church on Sunday , October 11.

Festival producer, Bridget Budge said: “This is the first time we’ve been able to host a large orchestra in Brighouse and it makes me proud that they’re from the Calder Valley.”

This special concert willfeature Sara Gibson as soloist clarinettist.

The festival team has also confirmed a partnership with Calderdale Libraries and is hosting the Brighouse and Rastrick Band in a unique event at Brighouse Library.

The world renowned and award-winning band are hosting a one-of-a-kind talk in which they will discuss their long and prestigious history and the latest awards they have won.

The talk is free and takes place on Saturday, October 13 at 2pm. But anyone wishing to attend must reserve tickets via the festival website.

John Buxton, festival organiser, said: “We’re so pleased that Calderdale Libraries are hosting Europe’s number one band for a talk. I’m thrilled and it makes me want to start playing the trombone!”

Brighouse born-and-bred singer and songwriter, Roger Davies, who most recently launched his new album with his band at the Victoria Theatre in Halifax, has also been confirmed for the sixth-annual arts festival.

Roger Davies and His Band will be performing at 7:30pm on Friday, October 12 at St. Martin’s Church.

Natasha Harper Productions have also confirmed their event at this year’s festival, with over 15 professional musical theatre performers alongside 25 young people who will stage a medley of musical theatre numbers.

Steven Lord, chair of the organising charity, said: “We’re a group of volunteers that run the festival and it’s brilliant that we get the opportunity to support local young talent in the performing arts.”

The musicals evening will be the launch event of the festival at 7:30pm on Saturday 6th October. Visit www.brighouseartsfestival.co.uk for more information.