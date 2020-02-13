Misbehaviour to open Hebden Bridge Film Festival 2020

British comedy-drama film Misbehaviour has been announced as the opening film of the 2020 Hebden Bridge Film Festival.

It tells the story of the 1970 Miss World competition, and how a group of women disrupted the pageant in front of a world-wide audience of nearly 100 million viewers in what has now become a famous Women’s Liberation Movement protest.

There was further uproar when the winner turned out to be Miss Grenada, the first black woman ever to be crowned Miss World.

Misbehaviour features an all-star cast with Keira Knightley, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Keeley Hawes, Phyllis Logan, Lesley Manville, Rhys Ifans and Greg Kinnear.

It is directed by BAFTA winner Philippa Lowthorpe, with a screenplay by Gaby Chiappe and Rebecca Frayn, from an original story by Frayn.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with members of the film making team and some of the actual protesters who disrupted the Miss World contest in 1970.

The 2020 Hebden Bridge Film Festival will take place from March 27 to 29 with new films from the UK and around the world.

Louise Wadley, Hebden Bridge Film Festival director said: “Misbehaviour is the perfect way to kick start a weekend of fantastic films. Truly inspirational, the film explores a dynamic and turbulent time when some brave women stood up and challenged the status quo.

"We are very excited to have a Q&A with Yorkshire based screen writer Gaby Chiappe and some of the original activists who inspired the film at this very special screening. Last year we sold out with Wild Rose and I fully expect to do the same again.”

Film passes for the 2020 festival (providing access to all screenings and events) are available at www.hebdenbridgefilmfestival.org.

Individual film tickets will be released on Friday 6 March when the full program comes out.

