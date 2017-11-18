I know it’s a little early but I love mincemeat pies and as such I can’t help but share the recipe for these festive favourite says Alasdair Nunn of RachAls Kitchen Ltd, the Halifax based caterer.

If you’re feeling prepared these pies freeze really well in an airtight container so if you can resist them you can make them in advance and freeze them for a future date nearer the big day!

Alasdair Nunn, cookery columnist

Ingredients

(Makes 10)

1 jar mincemeat (about 350g)

188g plain flour

130g unsalted soft butter

60g caster sugar

1 medium egg, plus 1 beaten egg for glazing

Method

lHeat oven to 220C/200C fan/gas 7.

lPlace the flour and butter in large bowl and rub the mixture together to form a crumb consistency and then add the sugar, egg & 4tsp of water and combine together.

lTip this mixture out onto alightly floured surface and fold together until the pastry comes together ensuring you don’t over work the mixture.

lOn a well floured surface roll out the pastry to approx. 3mm thick and then, using a round cutter (approx. 8cm), cut out the bases and place them into your shallow mincemeat pie baking tray.

lPut a good dollop of mincemeat mixture into each case and brush the edge of each pie with a little beaten egg.

lRe-roll out the pastry and cut out the lids (approx. 6cm) and press them on top of your filled bases and seal.

lGlaze with the rest of the egg.

lBake the mince pies for approximately 20 mins until golden brown and leave to cool before releasing them from the trays.

lDust with optional caster sugar / icing sugar.