To mark the event here are some of the best pictures taken at past events. This year's race, organised by the Rotary Club of Hebden Bridge, takes place on Easter Monday (April 22) and for details visit www.hebdenbridgerotary.org.uk.

1. Before the drop At the Hebden Bridge Rotary Club Duck Race in 2008, before the ducks were dropped in the drink. Bob Jones other Buy a Photo

2. Cheering them on Crowds gathered to cheer on the ducks as they raced down the river back in 2004. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Happy helpers Rotarians back in 2014, from the left, George Waddington, Mike Denton, Neil Croft, Brian Boocock, Peter Layfield and Ian Lindsey. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Watching the race In 2006 large crowds gathered to watch the annual race take place in Hebden Bridge. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more