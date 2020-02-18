Last Tango in Halifax stars discuss worldwide popularity ahead of return

The BBC One drama will return to our screens this weekend.

This weekend Calderdale will be back on our screens as the latest series of Sally Wainwright's Last Tango in Halifax returns for a fifth series.

Caroline (Sarah Lancashire), Celia (Anne Reid), Alan (Derek Jacobi), Gillian (Nicola Walker). Picture: BBC/Lookout Point/Matt Squire

Read: Watch new BBC trailer for Last Tango in Halifax series 5

Although the BBC drama is set in Calderdale, the drama’s popularity isn’t confined to the borough’s borders as the BBC show has fans across the world.

Speaking at the Square Chapel screening earlier this month, Anne Reid, who plays Celia in the series, said: “I’ve never been in anything where so many people, all over the world actually in Australia and America, have come up to me and said when are you doing some more.

“When you make a television show you have no idea whether it’s going to bomb or whether it’s going to be a big success and I think we all got a shock that this took off.”

Sally, who has also written popular Calderdale dramas Happy Valley and Gentleman Jack, agreed.

Read: Date revealed for return of Last Tango in Halifax on BBC One

“You never know how a show is going to be received,” she said, “but I think it’s really telling that a story about two elderly people getting married again is so hugely popular and has spawned so many other stories about older people like there’s never been before.

"When I tried to get this show away at the beginning it was difficult because two elderly people is not what people wanted to see.

"But there was a fantastic commisioner at the BBC who said this is definitely the kind of show we should be making and their wisdom has been rewarded because you can see how popular it is.”

Last Tango in Halifax returns on Sunday, February 23 at 9pm