Last Tango in Halifax filming locations used in series five
BBC One drama Last Tango in Halifax has seen the welcome return of Alan, Celia and their families.
As the fifth series comes to an end, here are a few of the filming locations in Calderdale and a bit beyond that were used in the series. For more on Last Tango in Halifax click here to see the Happy Valley reference in a previous episode and here to see if the show will return for another series.
1. Harveys of Halifax
In episode one, Alan and Celia could be seen buying new things for their house at Harveys of Halifax in the town centre. The location has previously been used in BBC crime drama Happy Valley.