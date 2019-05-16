IN PICTURES: the hit sitcoms of Paula Wilcox

2. 3. From Man About the House to Robin's Nest

Robin's Nest was a kind of spin-off from Man About the House. Richard O'Sullivan played Robin, who in Man About the House, had been a catering student.''In Robin's Nest he opens a restaurant financed by his father-in-law James Nicholls played by Tony Britton.''It co-starred Tessa Wyatt as Robin's girlfriend and later wife Vicky.''The one-armed Irish kitchen hand Albert Riddle was played by David Kelly.''Vicky's mother Marion (divorced from her father) would occasionally appear, played first by Honor Blackman, later by Barbara Murray.''Gertrude, Albert's girlfriend, played by ex-Crossroads actress Peggy Aitchison.''The series is shown on Talking Pictures UK daily at 5.30pm.

