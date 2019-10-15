Hebden Bridge film festival launches 2020 short film competition

The 2020 short film competition has been launched by Hebden Bridge Film Festival. Film makers have until Sunday February 9, 2020 to submit their entry for the competition.

The festival will take place from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 March 2020 with new films from the UK and around the world.

The short film awards include Best Short Film with a £500 prize, sponsored by Peter David Properties Hebden Bridge and Best Short Film by a Young Filmmaker (between 18-25 years old) with a £300 prize, sponsored by Fox and Goose.

Read: Thirteen of the best pictures from the first Hebden Bridge Film Festival

Louise Wadley, Hebden Bridge Film Festival director, said: “Cultivating new talent and showcasing the best in short films is a key part of the Hebden Bridge Film Festival.

"We are excited to be partnering with Peter David Properties Hebden Bridge and Fox and Goose and thank them for sponsoring the awards to recognise new talent.

“We encourage filmmakers from the Calder Valley and across the North of England to submit their work. In particular we welcome films that celebrate ‘the other’ and give voices to those outside the mainstream.”

Dr. Carol Stow, Mayor of Hebden Bridge, said “Experience community like you’ve never done before. Join us in Hebden Bridge for a film festival that dares to be different.”

The 2019 inaugural Hebden Bridge Film Festival attracted attendance over the weekend in excess of over 2,250 with guests including Maxine Peake and Jessica Hynes. Details on films and guests for the 2020 festival will be announced in the new year.

Details on how to submit a short film can be found on the Hebden Bridge Film Festival website www.hebdenbridgefilmfestival.org

Read: Gentleman Jack writer Sally Wainwright on why taking Anne Lister's diaries to TV is a labour of love