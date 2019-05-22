Halifax theatre company brings play about Agatha Christie and Margaret Rutherford to the Playhouse

Halifax Thespians are preparing to present Murder, Margaret and Me which hits the stage next week.

It explores the relationship between crime-writer Agatha Christie and actress Margaret Rutherford who played Christie's heroine in a series of films

In the early 1960s these two national treasures were the creative force behind one of British cinema's most successful franchises: Murder Ahoy, Murder Most Foul, Murder She Said and Murder at the Gallop.

However the Miss Marple movies were almost never made. Queen of crime Agatha Christie did not want Margaret Rutherford to bring her fabled spinster to life. Also Margaret Rutherford was mortified at the prospect of sullying her reputation with something as sordid as murder.

This is the story of the real reason why the acting legend and "funniest woman alive" didn't want to take on the role that made her celebrated across the world.

Margaret and Agatha form an unlikely friendship filled with high tea, brandy snaps and gossip.

Meanwhile Agatha turns detective herself and she's on a mission.. The play has been performed throughout the United Kingdom to excellent reviews.

The play is being directed by Margaret Biglands, the cast includes Giselle Herbert, Jo White and Gilly Walker.

It is on at Halifax Playhouse, King Cross Street, Halifax, from Tuesday June 4 to Saturday June 8, daily at 7.30pm plus a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets: 01422 365998 or www.halifaxplayhouse.org.uk