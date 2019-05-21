Halifax's Tom Milner leads the cast of American Idiot musical for a week-long at Bradford Alhambra

Halifax's Tom Milner leads the cast of Green Day musical American Idiot as it heads to Bradford Alhambra for a week-long run.

American Idiot is the ground breaking Tony award-winning rock musical with music by punk-pop and multi Grammy award-winning band Green Day.

Full casting has been announced for the special 10th anniversary tour of American Idiot. Leading the cast is: Waterloo Road’s Tom Milner as Johnny; 2013’s X Factor third place runner-up Luke Friend as St Jimmy; and 2016 X Factor finalist Sam Lavery as Whatsername.

Winner of two Tony Awards and the 2010 Grammy Award winner for Best Musical Show Album, American Idiot is the story of three boyhood friends, each searching for meaning in a post 9/11 world.

The show, which premiered in December 2009 at Berkeley Rep Theatre, features the music of Green Day with the lyrics of its lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong and book by Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer.

This story of youthful disillusion and mistrust of society and government has never been more current; particularly with the modern parallels in the USA where school children have mobilised to form an impressive campaign for gun law reform.

The musical’s hit songs include Boulevard of Broken Dreams, 21 Guns, Wake Me Up When September Ends, Holiday and the blockbuster title track American Idiot from Green Day’s 2004 Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum album.

Also included are several songs from Green Day’s 2009 release 21st Century Breakdown, and an unreleased love song,

It runs at the Bradford Alhambra from Tuesday June 11 to Saturday June 15.



Tickets for American Idiot are on sale at Bradford Theatres. Contains strong language and drug references – not suitable for under 14s.

To book please call 01274 432000 or visit bradford-theatres.co.uk.