Guitar jazz specialist Stuart McCallum returns to Wainsgate Chapel

The 2019 concert series at Wainsgate Chapel continues with the return of Manchester-based acoustic jazz guitarist Stuart McCallum on Sunday September 15.

A musician of considerable facility and creativity, Stuart rose to prominence playing with the Cinematic Orchestra on the Ma Fleur and Live at the Albert Hall recordings, and performing with such jazz luminaries as Kenny Wheeler, John Surman, Mike Gibbs, Gwilym Simcock and Tim Garland.

It is with his own music that he confirms his reputation as one of the most vital, creative and soulful guitarists of his generation. He is no stranger to Hebden Bridge having performed at the late-lamented HX7 Jazz Club and several times at Wainsgate Chapel including with The Breath and Zoe Kyoti.

Stuart McCallum is coming to Wainsgate with the premiere of his latest project Music for Imaginary Films which was co-created with pianist Mark Slater during Stuart's PhD studies at the University of Hull.

It brings together beautiful melodies and hauntingly beautiful cinematic soundscapes, combined with elegant and sensitive string writing.

Alongside Stuart at this concert will be Mark on piano and the Amika String Quartet which joined Stuart for his Wainsgate performance three years ago.

They are Simmy Singh and Laura Senior on violins alongside cellist Peggy Nolan and Lucy Nolan on viola. They have gained a reputation for exploring the versatility of the string quartet in all genres and merging it with their innate classical virtuosity.

They have made several appearances at the Manchester Jazz Festival and have ongoing collaborations with artists including Alice Zawadski and Steve Berry.

Music for Imaginary Films is an early evening concert which starts at 7pm. The later time is because the Chapel is open to the public from 2pm as part of the Heritage Open Weekend so refreshments, including a licensed bar will be available throughout the afternoon and evening.

Tickets for the concert which are only available at the door, cost £10 and £8 concessions, with a special £3 ticket for under 18s.

Further concerts in the Wainsgate series include quirky folk/pop duo Beware of Trains, September 29, ME and Deboe, October 10, Morecambe’s Deep Cabaret, October 19 and a performance poetry event with Clare Shaw and Ian Humphrys on October 18.

There is further information about all these events plus details about how to get to Wainsgate Chapel at www.wainsgate.co.uk