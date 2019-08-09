Glenn Miller Orchestra tours to York Barbican - one of two Yorkshire dates

You will be swinging to the very best of big band sounds as the Glenn Miller Orchestra hits the county.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra rolls back the years with hits such as Moonlight Serenade, American Patrol, Tuxedo Junction, Little Brown Jug, Pennsylvania 6-5000, Chattanooga Choo Choo and In The Mood, all of which helped establish Glenn Miller as the most celebrated big band leader of the 20th century.

Veteran band-leader Ray McVay has led the UK’s Glenn Miller Orchestra since 1988 and the band has developed a devoted following.

Through an arrangement with Glenn Miller Productions in New York, Ray has put together an orchestra whereby the exact stage line-up devised by Glenn has been maintained. Consisting of the leader, five saxophones, four trumpets, four trombones and three rhythm this has ensured the performance stays true to the sound and style of Glenn Miller’s original arrangements.

The orchestra will perform the second half of the concert in the World War Two uniforms of the United States Army Air Force. The performance will also include a special tribute to the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The Glenn Miller Orchestra is at York Barbican on Saturday November 16 at 3pm

Tickets: 0203 356 5441