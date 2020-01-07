Gentleman Jack shortlisted for two National Television Awards

The hit BBC drama based on the life of Halifax landowner and diarist Anne Lister has been shortlisted for two National Television Awards (NTAs).

Gentleman Jack, written by Sally Wainwright, is up in the New Drama category along with ITV dramas A Confession and Cleaning Up, Sky Atlantic's Chernobyl, and fellow BBC show The Capture.

Suranne Jones has also been shortlisted for Best Drama Performance along with Cillian Murphy from Peaky Blinders, Luther's Idris Elba, Jodie Comer from Killing Eve and Casualty's Michael Stevenson.

The eight-part series, which hit our screens last year, followed the life Anne Lister (Suranne Jones), a 19th century landowner from Halifax as she embarked on a relationship with Ann Walker (Sophie Rundle).

The show was set and filmed at Shibden Hall in Halifax as well as other locations across Calderdale including The Lord Nelson Inn in Luddenden and the Fleece Inn, Elland.

To vote visit www.nationaltvawards.com/vote.

This year's awards ceremony will take place on January 28 and will be hosted by David Walliams.

