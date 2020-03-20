Gentleman Jack series 2 delayed due to coronovirus emergency

Sad news for Calderdale TV fans as filming for BBC/HBO drama Gentleman Jack has been delayed due to the coronavirus situation.

Production company Lookout Point announced on twitter that production would be delayed.

Picture: Lookout Point/Jay Brooks

The statement read: "Reluctantly we have decided to delay the start of production of Gentleman Jack series two due to the ongoing Covid-19 emergency.

"Huge thanks to our cast and crew, and to our incredible, inspiring fans for their understanding.

"Sending everyone a bit of Anne Lister strength and energy at this difficult time."

The series was meant to begin filming at Shibden Hall this summer.