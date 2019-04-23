Sun beamed down on crowds at this year's Heptonstall Pace Egg play The sun shone down on Good Friday as crowds gathered to be entertained at an annual Calder Valley. Here are some of the best pictures from this year's Heptonstall Pace Egg play - do you spot anyone you know? The Heptonstall Pace Egg play takes place every year in Weavers Square and follows an unusual story that has been performed for several centuries. other Buy a Photo Characters include St George, Bold Slasher, The Doctor and Toss Pot other Buy a Photo This year David Burnop celebrated his 40th year as The Doctor in the play and was cheered on by the crowds. other Buy a Photo Dancing group the Hillmillies performed in between each of the shows. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5