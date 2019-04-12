Outdoor theatre with a 22 feet tall baby!

Zara

Piece Hall, Halifax on April 19/20

Telling the story of a mother and child against the world, ZARA has a cast of over 100 actors, an army tank, cherry pickers and 4x4s and this 22 feet high baby. The Piece Hall will stage the world premier of this production -the creation of two leading arts organisations – Mind the Gap theatre company and outdoor arts specialists, Walk the Plank. It has taken three years to make. During the performance 3D illuminations will be projected on to the heritage building making it both the backdrop and a central part to the story. The lighting projection is by internationally-renowned Illuminos who have created projections for buildings, structures and geographical features all over the world. “There are poignant stories to be told with theatre and this is one; whilst it’s fun, upbeat, contains ridiculous dances and baby ‘poo’ – which we’ve affectionately named ‘Poo-mageddon’ - there is also a story about parenting, motherhood and people with learning disabilities,” said Artistic Director, Joyce Nga Yu Lee. Added Nicky Chance Thompson, Chief Executive of The Piece Hall: “We are really excited to host this world premiere ahead of its London dates. It’s great news for us and great for the North of England.” www. thepiecehall.co.uk/events/zara