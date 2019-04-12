Music legend Graham Nash in halifax

Graham Nash

Victoria Theatre, Halifax, Wednesday, July 17 at 7.30pm

Legendary singer-songwriter Graham Nash is hitting the road this summer on a tour that will bring him to the stage of the Victoria Theatre in Halifax. The concert on Wednesday, July 17, will support the release of ‘Over the Years’, a two-disc collection of Nash’s best-known songs from the past 50 years plus more than a dozen unreleased demos and mixes.

Nash will be accompanied by his longtime collaborator Shane Fontayne on guitars and vocals and former Crosby Stills and Nash keyboard player and vocalist Todd Caldwell. Nash and friends will perform songs from his days in the Hollies through his years with CSN and from his beloved solo recordings, weaving anecdotes from his long career throughout the evening. Nash’s remarkable body of work begins with his contributions to the Hollies output, including the hits ‘Stop Stop Stop’ and ‘Carrie Anne’. His offerings for CSN (&Y) include ‘Teach Your Children’, ‘Our House’ and ‘Marrakesh Express’ and his solo standouts are ‘Chicago/We Can Change the World’ and ‘Military Madness’.

Graham Nash is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and two-time Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee, Grammy Award winner, a New York Times best-selling author, and OBE. In January he was presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award by the UK Americana Music Association; past recipients include Richard Thompson and Robert Plant.

Glowing reviews for his recent tour dates include: “A magical evening celebrating the work of a talented musician and of music that helped define a generation.”

A limited number of Graham Nash VIP packages are now available for the July 17 concert which include premium tickets and a meet and greet.

Tel: 01422 351158 or visit victoriatheatre.co.uk