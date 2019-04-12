Look who’s blown in from the Windy City

‘Calamity Jane’

Halifax Playhouse

Well-meaning but disaster-prone, Calamity Jane can outrun and outshoot any man in Deadwood - but will her pride be her undoing? All Souls’ Amateur Operatic Society tells the story of Calamity Jane from Tuesday April 30 to Friday, May 3 at 7.15pm, with a matinee-only performance on Saturday, May 4 at 2.15pm. Helen Burton takes the title role with Richard Farrar as Henry Miller and Mark Hutchison as Wild Bill Hickock. The director is Graham Weston with musical direction by Colin Akers.

Tel: 07939 227528.