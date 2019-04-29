Children's TV favourites Sam and Mark tour to Square Chapel

Children’s TV royalty Sam and Mark are taking to the road with a new live show this half term.

The double BAFTA award-winning duo will be entertaining audiences with an unmissable hour of entertainment, jam packed with sketches, jokes and games in a show full of fun and laughs for all the family to enjoy together.

Presenters Sam Nixon and Mark Rhodes first appeared on our screens as contestants on Pop Idol back in 2003, and from there they have become household names. Their friendship began whilst filming backstage VT’s and they have been inseparable ever since.



Best-known for presenting Sam & Mark’s Big Friday Wind Up (CBBC) for which they received two Children’s BAFTA’s for Best Presenters, the show has been running for an impressive eight series.

Big Friday Wind Up also won a Children’s BAFTA for Best Entertainment Show. Their extensive TV credits include Junior Bake Off (BBC/CBBC), Match of the Day: Can You Kick It (BBC/CBBC), TMi (BBC/CBBC), Copycats (BBC/CBBC) Who Wants To Be A Superhero (BBC/CBBC), and Jump Nation (BBC/CBBC).

Sam and Mark also competed against each other on ITV's Dancing on Ice and more recently, Mark appeared on Celebrity Mastermind and Sam reached the final of BBC's Celebrity MasterChef. The second series of CBBC’s football talent search Match of the Day: Can You Kick It airs later this year.



Alongside their TV success, Sam and Mark are also accomplished and well-loved authors, having published their first children’s book The Adventures of Long Arm in 2015 followed by the release of their second book The Adventure of Long Arm vs The Evil Supply Teacher. 2017 saw the release of their first picture book The Stink Before Christmas.



With hundreds of hours of live TV under their belts, it comes as no surprise that they have also written a family stage show called Sam and Marks On The Road Show which they have performed at festivals all over the UK, as well as delighting audiences at Park Resorts and Butlins.

When not busy filming or on dad duties, they work closely with several brands and charities and are both patrons of Whizz-Kidz. Mark is also a patron of Kicks Count.

The roadshow is at Square Chapel, Halifax, on Wednesday May 25 at 2.30pm.

