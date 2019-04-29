Celebrity judges and interesting creations - best pictures from World Dock Pudding Championships in Mytholmroyd Crowds gathered in Mytholmroyd Community Centre to see who would come out on top in this year’s World Dock Pudding Championships. Here are some of the best pictures taken at this year's event. Can you spot anyone you know? The event, sponsored by The White Lion at Heptonstall, saw competitors create a whole cooked breakfast including a Dock Pudding to be judged in the hope of being crowned the world champion. jpimedia Buy a Photo The competition has seen a number of celebrity guests over the years with this years judges including Jon Mitchell from Calendar News, and comedians, Lucy Beaumont and Jon Richardson. jpimedia Buy a Photo The winner of this years competition was Jayne Bargh. jpimedia Buy a Photo As well as the main event visitors also enjoyed a hog roast, variety of stalls, raffle, bar and a brass band. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 6