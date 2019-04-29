Comedian Ed Byrne announces new tour - where you can see him and how to get tickets

Comedian Ed Byrne has announced a new tour - and is bringing it to a stage near you.

The If I’m Being Honest tour kicks off in Radlett on September 18 and continues into the new year.

Irish born Byrne first broke into stand-up whilst studying at Glasgow’s University of Strathclyde, where the comic hosted and performed at his own comedy nights. After honing his act in the city’s clubs, Byrne was nominated for the prestigious Perrier Comedy Award at the 1998 Edinburgh Fringe Festival and promptly dropped out of university to concentrate on his fledgeling career.

The observational comedian released his first DVD Pedantic and Whimsical in 2006 and has followed it up with two more releases so far, 2009’s Different Class and 2011’s Crowdpleaser.

Join Ed as he takes a long hard look at himself and tries to decide if he has any traits that are worth passing on to his children.

Ed Byrne presents his brand-new masterclass in observational comedy hot on the heels of his 17/18 touring hit, Spoiler Alert.

A TV household name, in the past year Ed has appeared on Live At The Apollo (Host, BBC), Mock The Week (BBC), The Pilgrimage (BBC), Top Gear (BBC) and QI (BBC).

Ed Byrne: If I’m Honest is at

City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds, on November 12 and 13

Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, November 21

Barbican, York, December 13

Hull City Hall, January 31

Tickets: Ticketmaster.co.uk

