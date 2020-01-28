Can Gentleman Jack beat out Chernobyl at National Television Awards?

The National Television Awards (NTAs) will broadcast from the O2 in London tonight (Tuesday) and see the top TV shows from the past 12 months go head to head.

Calderdale-filmed drama Gentleman Jack is up for two awards, best new drama and best drama performance.

Picture: Lookout Point/HBO/Ben Blackall

The show, which centres on the life of 19th century Halifax diarist Anne Lister of Shibden Hall, was popular with viewers when it hit our screens last year.

But according to online betting company OddsMonkey, Sky Atlantic hit Chenobyl is the odds on favourite to win best new drama.

The programme, which revolves around the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of April 1986, is 1/7 to claim the prize with Gentleman Jack second in line at 8/1.

Awards are given to the show that has had the most votes from the public and all will be revealed on the night.

In other categories, Ant and Dec are set to win their 19th NTA, according to the odds, as they're once again up for best presenter.

OddsMonkey spokesman Peter Watton commented: “Ant & Dec are unbeatable when it comes to the NTAs and that is not about to change anytime soon. The Geordie duo are 1/10 which shows just how likely they are to take the win.

“Indeed there should be a lot of repeat winners with Strictly Come Dancing and Peaky Blinders looking likely to pick up the honours.

“And Netflix is set to be honoured for the first time with Ricky Gervais odds on at 4/7 to win Best Comedy.”

The NTAs will broadcast from the O2 in London tonight from 7.30pm on ITV.

