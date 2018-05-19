Blueberry Friands

Here’s a wonderful recipe for yummy almond cakes studded with blueberries topped with flaked almonds.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 25 minutes

Makes 12 friands

You’ll need

140g unsalted butter, plus extra for greasing

35g plain flour

100g ground almonds

125g icing sugar

4 large egg whites

1/2 tsp almond extract

36 blueberries

6 tbsp flaked almonds

What to do

lLightly grease a 12-hole non-stick muffin pan and set aside. lPreheat the oven to 180C (160C fan).

lHeat the butter in a small pan on a medium/high heat until the butter foams and the milk solids turn a golden brown. Immediately remove from the heat and pour into a small bowl.

lIn a large bowl mix together the flour, ground almonds and sugar. lAdd the egg whites and almond extract and mix together until smooth. Pour in the butter and mix together until smooth and fully combined. Cover the mixture and refrigerate for an hour before baking.

lDivide the batter evenly between the prepared muffin pan and top with three blueberries per friand and scatter the flaked almonds around the edges. Bake in the preheated oven for about 25 minutes or until golden brown around the edges and a little paler in the middle.

lAllow to cool for a few minutes before turning out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Kept in a sealed container these little cakes will keep for up to three days. Photos courtesy of www.berryworld.com