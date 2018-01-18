TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

There's a world of entertainment out there - here's some of the stuff you could watch from Saturday January 22

BBC iPlayer: Bloody Queens: Elizabeth And Mary

Of all the dangers Elizabeth I had to survive - the Spanish Armada, a Catholic continent plotting against her incessantly, restless nobles uneasy at serving a queen who refused to marry - none was so personally intense as her rivalry with another woman - her cousin and fellow queen, Mary, Queen of Scots.

BBC Three: Stacey Dooley Investigates: Second Chance Sex Offenders

Stacey Dooley travels to Florida - where sex offenders are punished forever. After serving their sentences, paedophiles and other sex offenders face legal restrictions for life. But there is a battle raging in the American state about these laws. Do they truly protect children?

Sky Box Sets: The Walking Dead: Seasons 1-8

With the second half of The Walking Dead season eight set to return to NOW TV in February, every episode so far becomes available. Viewers can follow deputy sheriff Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) from the very beginning, where he and a group of survivors attempt to navigate a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by the undead.

Amazon Video: Jean-Claude Van Johnson

What if I told you that Jean-Claude Van Damme - yes, THAT Jean-Claude Van Damme - was, in fact, a secret agent? That his entire film career was built solely as a front for his black ops? Would you believe me? No? Well then that’s egg on your face because that’s what this show is about...

Netflix: Black Lightning

The DC Comics television universe expands with the arrival of another emotionally flawed yet fascinating superhero. Several years have passed since Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) waged war against the criminal fraternity in New Orleans in the guise of Black Lightning.

Now he’s drawn back in...

Sky Cinema: Ghost in the Shell (Sky 12)

A slick sci-fi thriller with striking visual style, it stars Scarlett Johansson as Major, who, for those not up on their manga/mid-90s anime, is the prize asset/golden girl of a crack government task force committed to bringing down cyber-criminals.

With a human brain successfully transplanted into an entirely synthetic body she’s (supposedly) the first of her kind, and Johansson does a fine job of communicating her escalating identity crisis. The action sequences also definitely deliver the goods – particularly the iconic rooftop dive and a frenetic Yakuza club brawl.Sky Cinema on demand and Sky Cinema Premiere from Friday.