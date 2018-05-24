TV Choice: Five of the best shows this week

If the weather's turning here's some some stuff from the schedules to keep you inside from Saturday May 26.

Steve Backshall vs The Monster Mountain, BBC Two, Sunday, 8pm

The Split

Steve Backshall takes on one of the most notorious mountain climbs in the world: the North Face of the Eiger in Switzerland.

As he sets out to realise his boyhood dream, Steve knows that it’s the team around him who will make all the difference.

The Split, BBC One, Tuesday, 9pm

Maya, Oscar’s second wife, finally arrives in London. As the family try to heal past divisions and celebrate the future, Hannah and Nathan are fighting to save their marriage. Elsewhere Goldie finally has her day in court, only to discover a devastating final secret that changes everything.

Britain’s Got Talent, ITV, Mon-Fri, ITV, 7.30pm

Britain's Got Talent is on from Monday to Friday this week.

The final 40 acts now perform live in the hope of impressing the judges, as well as winning the all-important public vote. Across the week our Kings and Queens of entertainment, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams will welcome eight acts to the stage to perform.

Grey’s Anatomy , Sky Living & NOW TV, Wednesday, 9pm

The latest season of Grey’s Anatomy draws to a close as Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial face one more life-or-death decision. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

Barry, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, Thursday, 10.10pm

Grey's Anatomy

Barry tries to fly solo at a remote airstrip, but Taylor still wants in. While Barry tries to distance himself from his new partner, Vacha looks to exact revenge on the man who killed his brother, despite Pazar’s hands-off orders. Meanwhile, Moss tries to end her association with Gene.

Join the conversation with Screen Babble on Facebook.