Thirteen Calderdale locations that have been used in television and film

Calderdale has become a hub for film crews to use as the backdrop for a number of TV dramas and well known films. With Sally Wainwright favourites Happy Valley along with the upcoming Gentleman Jack being set and filmed in the borough, and a new series of Ackley Bridge, based in Halifax, to look forward to this year, here are just a few of the locations in Calderdale to have been featured on our screens.

Starting off with the home of Ackley Bridge College, former St Catherines Catholic High School in Holmfield is where a lot of the action takes place in the Channel 4 drama. Look out for series three which will be hitting our screens later this year. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Happy Valley was a smash hit when it first appeared on our screens and featured a lot of Calderdale locations in its two series. The former police station in Sowerby Bridge was used as the base for Catherine Cawood and saw a lot of drama during the show. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Excitement has been building for the latest Sally Wainwright drama to appear on our screens based on the life of historic Halifax woman Anne Lister, who lived in Shibden Hall. Filming for the series took place at the iconic venue last year. jpimedia Buy a Photo

Venue 73, formerly the Ritz Ballroom in Brighouse, has been an iconic building for the last eighty years and it has popped up on our TV screens from time to time including during A Touch of Frost in 2003 and in an episode of Heartbeat back in 1992. jpimedia Buy a Photo

