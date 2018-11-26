Singer Wanted! First Look At The Voice UK 2019 Promo

Ahead of The Voice UK returning to ITV in January, here is a first look at the promo the channel will debut tonight (Monday November 26).

The trailer heralding the start of the 2019 competition sees the four iconic coaches form a supergroup.

With will.i.am on keytar, Sir Tom Jones on drums, Jennifer Hudson on the keyboard and Olly Murs on bass guitar all they need is The Voice.

Emma Willis takes control of the sound desk as the band play the opening bars to the Eurythmics’ hit Sweet Dreams and anxiously await someone who will step up to the mic.

Wondering if a singer will ever come forward Olly nearly takes on the task but his fellow coaches have him hold back.

This band needs a brand-new singer and as of January 2019 the search is on.