Museums at Night

Yorkshire Sculpture Park on Friday, May 18.

Embark on an after-hours adventure at YSP. For one night, its doors and gates will open to visitors until 9pm in celebration of Museums at Night.The evening is part of Culture24’s festival of after-hours culture and heritage. From 5pm, visitors can park for free, enjoy out-of-hours access to extraordinary exhibitions, join YSP for dinner and book a place on exclusive events.

More at ysp.org.uk/events