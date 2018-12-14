Roger Davies shows his latest artwork

Roger Davies Exhibition

Harrison Lord Gallery, Brighouse. Ongoing.

After two sell out exhibitions this year Roger Davies, the artist, appears to be on a roll.

His success with a brush comes alongside his popularity as a singer and songwriter. After a 15 year hiatus from painting when he concentrated fully on his his music, Roger decided to ‘take up the brush’ again this time last year: a decision he does not regret. “My exhibitions have been so well received and it’s been such a positive experience,” he says. “Many of the pictures are of local subjects that people are bound to recognise and hopefully relate to.” Continuing this theme has lead him to paint two new series of works with a high level of local appeal. The first is a collection of Christmas scenes depicting brass bands and carol singers around the tree. The second is a series of paintings showing Huddersfield Town fans going to the match, one of which can be seen with Roger in the main picture.

www.harrisonlord.co.uk

You Win Again - Celebrating the Music of The Bee Gees

Huddersfield Town Hall, Dec 15

Experience the distinct sound of the Bee Gees in this unforgettable concert spectacular. Immerse yourself in the brothers’ music through the Sixties, Seventies and Eighties – including hits they wrote for Celine Dion, Diana Ross and Dolly Parton. Join a cast of brilliant musicians for this breathtaking concert spectacular, taking its audience on a musical journey through the big hits, including: Night Fever, Stayin’ Alive, More Than A Woman, You Should Be Dancing, How Deep is Your Love?, Jive Talkin’, Tragedy, Massachusetts, Words, I’ve Got to Get a Message to You, Too Much Heaven, Islands in the Stream and Grease and more! This authentic production ensures the Gibb brothers’ incredible legacy is well and truly stayin’ alive.

Tickets: 1484 225755 or visit KirkleesTownHalls.co.uk