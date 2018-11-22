Reeves and Mortimor back for madcap fun PLUS five of the best shows to watch this week AND Doctor Who trailer

Vic & Bob’s Big Night Out, BBC Four, Wednesday November 28, 10pm

Legendary double-act Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer burst back onto our screens with a new series of Big Night Out, a hilarious non-stop half-hour of mischief, fun and mayhem.

There are sketches, songs, eye-popping special effects, ridiculous fights and clever stunts packed into this fast-paced studio show. Fans will rejoice at the return of some old favourites, including Novelty Island - and the contestants entering the paddock this series will certainly not disappoint.

The four-part series also features some special guests, including the incredible pop singer George Ezra, who proves he is a dab hand with a hammer and nails in Novelty Island, before trying to perform his number one hit single Shotgun.

Kicking off the first of this four part series, Vic and Bob interrupt a couple’s cosy dinner date in the studio with a lively song and dance routine. Vic reveals his unseen circus skills and impressionist abilities, while Bob makes a very revealing confession to a reverend who might be hiding a secret himself.

Doctor Who, BBC One, Sunday, 6.30pm

The Doctor encounters The Witchfinders.

The Doctor, Ryan, Graham and Yaz arrive in 17th century Lancashire and become embroiled in a witch trial, run by the local landowner. As fear stalks the land, the arrival of King James I only serves to intensify the witch hunt. But is there something even more dangerous at work?

Strictly Come Dancing, BBC One, Saturday, 6.50pm

Following last weekend’s show from the sensational Blackpool Tower Ballroom, Strictly Come Dancing returns to Elstree, where the seven remaining couples take to the dancefloor. The pressure intensifies as the couples have to dance twice.

Out Of Their Skin, ITV4, Tuesday & Wednesday, 10pm

This new two-part series fronted by Ian Wright focuses on some of English football’s black heroes and pioneers – with vivid and often emotional recollections of their personal experiences - and the way their stories changed the ‘beautiful game’ in this country for good.

Kidding, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, Thursday, 10.40pm

Jim Carrey brings the story of a kids’ entertainer to the screen in his first serialised role in over two decades. Carrey is TV entertainer Mr Pickles, an American icon, a beacon of kindness and wisdom to countless impressionable young minds, and also the anchor of a multi-million-dollar branding empire.

Suede Night, Sky Arts & NOW TV, Saturday from 9pm

Led by Brett Anderson, Suede provided glam sophistication in the 1990s and Sky Arts pays tribute to them with a film that explores the defining moments in the band’s life, followed by one of their most memorable concerts from the Royal Albert Hall in 2010.

