Pottery and painting on show at Workshop

Art exhibition

The Workshop Theatre, St James Street, Halifax.

A chance to see the pottery work of Olivia Ward and oil painter Alison Dunn, who are work colleagues at Hird and Partners Vets. The exhibition begins on Saturday, December 9 from 4pm to 7pm and will run through the month. Olivia, who only recently returned to Halifax from the US and is a veterinary nurse, is showing a collection of bowls and pots inspired by African art. Alison a veterinary surgeon will be exhibiting a number of landscapes painted in a classical impressionist style.

Call 01422 323688