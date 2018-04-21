Paul’s latest work heads up gallery exhibition ...

Art exhibition

Harrison Lord Gallery, Brighouse

A new exhibition titled “Symphony of Landscapes” opens this Saturday, April 21 at The Harrison Lord Gallery.

Headlining the show is a large selection of new work by local artist Paul Talbot-Greaves, alongside work by other top artists including John Sibson, Francesca Roberts, Sheryl Roberts and Sam Mortimer.

Paul’s watercolour paintings demonstrate his mastery of the genre. His bold use of colour and composition make his work extremely popular.

Nationally famous for his books on the subject and teaching classes, Paul Talbot-Greaves is a prolific landscape painter and writer from Halifax.

Among his many accolades he was elected as a companion of the International Guild of Artists in 1996 and as an Associate of the British Watercolour Society in 1998. He was made a Professional Associate of the Society for All Artists in 1997 and has featured on TV.

Sam Mortimer’s background could not be more different! After Studying at Leeds Collage of Art and Design, Sam Mortimer joined the Army with whom he has served in the Middle East and Afghanistan as a bomb disposal expert.

Sam is an expressionist landscape painter, infusing his subject with vivid colour and expressive brush strokes to create paintings of beauty and emotion.

Francesca Roberts uses oils and acrylics to engage with Yorkshire’s fantastically varied landscapes; rolling hills and dales, vast swathes of rugged moorland, carpets of wildflowers in sun dappled woods all feature in her work.

John Sibson is a famous watercolour artist. Over many years he has had a multitude of one man and shared exhibitions in galleries, mostly in the North of England, but also in Scotland and as far afield as Spain and New Zealand. In the past he has exhibited in the Mall galleries in London and in the Houses of Parliament.

Sheryl Roberts has perfected a style using intense pigment oils and acrylics. Sheryl’s latest body of work is directly inspired by the changing chaotic skies in imaginary lands – a place she finds mysteriously fascinating.

The exhibition is free and runs for six weeks. More at www.harrisonlord.co.uk