New festival offers prize for best short film

Hebden Bridge Film Festival

March 22-24Hebden Bridge Film

Lights! Camera! Action! Hebden Bridge Film Festival (HBFF) - which takes place for the first time in March - has forged a partnership with local audio specialists Calrec to announce a £500 prize for the best submitted short film.

Full details on how to enter can be found at https://filmfreeway.com/HebdenBridgeFilmFestival

But they must be between one and 20 minutes long. There is also an additional prize for the best short by a young person.

To qualify for the young person’s award the director must be between 18 and 25.

Film makers have until Sunday, February 3 to submit their entry for the competition.

Louise Wadley, HBFF director, said: “Cultivating new voices and showcasing the best in short films is a key part of the Hebden Bridge Film Festival.

“We are looking for films that that dare to be different and celebrate the festival theme, ‘The Other’.

“Having a local firm like Calrec, which designs and

manufactures audio equipment and encourages creativity in audio, is a perfect fit for the Hebden Bridge Film Festival and £500 will make a real difference to up and coming filmmakers.”

Kevin Emmott (see main photograph), Calrec’s Marketing Manager, said: “We are pleased to be able to support the festival with the Calrec Shorts Prize.

“Calrec has been at the heart of Hebden Bridge for 55 years, and we have always been keen to get involved with the town and its community where we can.

“Hopefully this willhelp filmmakers of the future have their voice heard.”

As already announced actress Maxine Peak who has starred in BAFTA nominated dramas Silk, The Village, and Shameless and a raft of other top shows including See No Evil: The Moors Murders and Red Riding is the festval’s patron.