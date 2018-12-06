Maxine Peake announced as patron of Hebden Bridge Film Festival

Hebden Bridge Film festival - which takes place for the first time in March next year - has announced actress Maxine Peake as its patron.

It will be the first international film festival in the Calder Valley, running from March 22–24 at Hebden Bridge Picture House and Hebden Bridge Town Hall.

Its theme is “The Other”, fitting for the long history of non-conformism in the valley and will screen a programme of exciting new films from the UK and around the world.

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce Maxine Peake as our Patron. Her enormous contribution to film, television and theatre as an actress, writer, and director has made her a national treasure and her northern roots make her a perfect fit for the Hebden Bridge Film Festival,” said festival director Louise Wadley.

Since her debut in Victoria Wood’s Dinner Ladies, Maxine Peake has become one of the nation’s favourite actors starring in a wide range of work including See No Evil: The Moors Murders, The Secret Diaries of Miss Anne Lister and BAFTA nominated dramas Silk, The Village and Shameless. She gave an extraordinary performance as social worker Sara Rowbotham in Three Girls - based on the Rochdale sex abuse scandal.

Maxine is also a talented scriptwriter and her first radio play Beryl: A Love Story on Two Wheels, broadcast on BBC Radio 4 was nominated for a Sony Radio Award. It was later adapted into a stage play. Her latest role is of Hillsborough Campaigner, Anne Williams in a new TV series called Anne. Her debut as a film director, the short Time Away, premiered at the BFI London Film Festival.

Festival passes are already on sale, at www.hebdenbridgefilmfestival.org The full program will be announced in February.

“We have wanted a Film Festival for some time now and can’t wait to see the diverse array of entertaining and challenging films it will bring to our audiences,” said Rebekah Fozard, manager of Hebden Bridge Picture House.

“The Town Hall will be a unique hub for filmmakers, film audiences and the general public during the festival,” added Graham Mynott, executive director of Hebden Bridge Community Association.