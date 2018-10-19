It’s a cracker

‘The Nutcracker’

Victoria Theatre, Halifax

Christmas just wouldn’t be Christmas without a visit to the theatre to see one of the most famous ballets in the world - ‘The Nutcracker’. With snow flurries, an enchanted land, a Christmas tree and magical story, all set to Tchaikovsky’s ravishing score, ‘The Nutcracker’ is the perfect curtain-raiser to the festive season. It is full of familiar music, such as ‘The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy’ and ‘The Waltz of the Flowers’. The Russian State Ballet and Opera House brings the ballet to the Victoria Theatre on Thursday, November 22 at 7.30pm.

Tel: 01422 351158.