‘Hebden Bridge - A Milltown Reborn’

Hebden Bridge Town Hall

Pathways Productions’ new film ‘Hebden Bridge - A Milltown Reborn’ is to be shown at a free viewing on Saturday June 9 at 11am.

The film, made by Peter Thornton and Ray Riches, shows the town’s growth from a hamlet around a river crossing to a bustling mill town at the heart of the fustian clothing trade - then industrial decline and latterly re-birth as a tourist destination. The DVD will be on sale at the reduced price of £10.