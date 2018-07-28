Hines season for Square Chapel

Barry Hines season

Square Chapel arts centre, Halifax. Various times and days in August.

The work of Yorkshire writer Barry Hines will be in the spotlight at Square Chapel arts centre, Halifax, this summer as the venue prepares to host a season of film screenings inspired by his words. Barnsley-born Hines co-operated closely with film-maker Ken Loach and four films they worked on together will be shown in August. Ken Loach said of his friend: ‘He loved language and his ear for the dialect and its comedy was pitch perfect.’ Hines worked for a number of years as a PE teacher before becoming a writer. He is best-known for his novel ‘A Kestrel for a Knave’. A hit when it was published in 1968, the novel was later adapted by Hines himself into a screenplay for the film version Kes made by Ken Loach. The Barry Hines season gets underway on Saturday, August 4 at 5.15pm with ‘The Gamekeeper’, made in 1980, which tells the story of a year in the life of a gamekeeper and the pressure on him to produce the pheasants for the day of the shoot. On Sunday, August 12 at 3pm, ‘The Price of Coal’ will be shown. Originally a two-part TV drama series, and first broadcast as part of the ‘Play for Today’ series, it is set in Milton Colliery as the pit prepares for a royal visit and target-conscious safety shortcuts. ’Kes’, starring David Bradley’ will be shown on Friday, August 17 at 11am and 7.30pm. It tells the story of a tormented working class lad, abused at school and home, who takes up an interest in falconry. The last film in the series is ‘Look and Smiles’, on Saturday, August 25 at 8pm, a drama set against the backdrop of the Irish troubles and the dole queue. The Barry Hines season is promoted by ‘Our North by Film Hub North’, part of the BFI Film Audience Network awarding funds from the National Lottery.

Tel: 01422 349422.or go to www.squarechapel.co.uk