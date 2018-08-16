Coming home with family favourites and new dance

Northern Ballet Theatre’s autumn season

Dance fans are in for a treat this autumn as Northern Ballet prepares to revive family classics and bring sensational new dance to audiences in the company’s home county.

Starting in September, the acclaimed Leeds-based company will perform a Mixed Programme before heading out on tour with ‘The Three Musketeers’ and ‘The Nutcracker’ as well as presenting the new children’s ballet ‘Puss in Boots’ for the first time.

Northern Ballet’s autumn season will start with a trio of new short ballets in its Mixed Programme which will take to the stage at the Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds, from September 12 to 15, and Doncaster Cast on September 21 and 22. Showcasing the work of three young choreographers, the evening’s programme will include ‘The Shape of Sound’ by Kenneth Tindall, ‘Mamela’ by Mlindi Kulashe and ‘The Kingdom of Back’ by Morgann Runacre-Temple.

Returning to the stage for the first time since 2007, Northern Ballet’s ‘The Three Musketeers’ will take audiences on a rip-roaring adventure at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield, from October 24 to 27. Choreographed by artistic director David Nixon, ‘The Three Musketeers’ sees the gallant d’Artagnan and the three musketeers embark on a quest to save the queen’s reputation.

Later in October, Northern Ballet will hold the premiere of its sixth children’s ballet, ‘Puss in Boots’. Created especially to introduce young children to ballet, live theatre and music, ‘Puss in Boots’ will be at the Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre, Leeds, from October 27 to November 5.

Finally, the company will draw its autumn season to a close with the festive favourite ‘The Nutcracker’ at Hull New Theatre from November 14 to 17 and Leeds Grand Theatre from December 4 to 16.

Audiences will be able to join Clara on Christmas Eve as she is swept away by the Nutcracker Prince on a magical adventure to a winter wonderland where she encounters dancing snowflakes and the famous Sugar Plum Fairy.

Tickets are no on sale. Tel: Leeds Grand Theatre(0844 848 2700), Stanley and Audrey Burton Theatre (0113 220 8008) and Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre (0114 249 6000).