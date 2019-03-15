Classic moves as Janette and Aljaz go to the movies

Remembering the Movies

Victoria Theatre, Halifax, March 28

For two years on the trot, husband and wife duo, Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara, professional stars from TV’s Strictly Come Dancing, bewitched audiences in their show, Remembering Fred, dedicated to the peerless Mr Astaire.

It was an original idea of Steven Howard, from the TCB Group. Now Howard, together with show director Gareth Walker, has dreamed up Remembering The Movies, which offers a much larger canvas on which to draw.

The new venture kicks-off in Llandudno on March 21 and, after forty-two dates in towns and citiesn across the UK, will finish in Richmond on May 9 .

So which movies can the audience expect to see represented on stage?

“We had to do The Greatest Showman and La La Land,” says Janette. “Because they’re modern classics. Then there’s Singin’ In The Rain, Chicago and Cabaret. One of the most exciting segments is a whole James Bond section. Aljaž is going to be my James, the most handsome Bond ever. And we couldn’t not include romantic films like Casablanca and Titanic.” All these tours and personal appearances would never have happened, of course, had it not been for Strictly. “We both joined in 2013,’ says Janette, 35. “And it changed our lives completely. To get to do the best TV show in the UK with my boyfriend and then fiancé and now husband… well, it doesn’t get much better.” But it means they’re living and working together 24/7. Doesn’t Aljaž sometimes get on her nerves? She laughs happily. ‘Absolutely not. He makes me smile all the time. And we were friends first which I think is important.”

Back to the show and Aljaz says: ‘The lovely thing is that, if it’s the success we’re sure it’s going to be, we can do it again the following year and feature a whole range of different films.

Tickets: 01422 351158.