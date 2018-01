Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour

Hebden Bridge Picture House, February 8.

This iconic film festival returns to Hebden Bridge next month as part of its 2018 UK and Ireland tour. The show features two different collections of brand new adventure films, starring the world’s top explorers on mind-blowing journeys in wild and remote parts of the globe. Highlights include bikepacking in Canada and a first - paddling the world’s northernmost river in Greenland.