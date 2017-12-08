Kate Lycett Exhibition

Harrison Lord Gallery, Brighouse

A new exhibition of prints by Hebden Bridge artist Kate Lycett opens on Saturday December 9 at the Harrison Lord Gallery in Brighouse.

Kate’s work, featuring a bold use of rich and opulent colour, has generated a huge following locally.

She studied as a textile designer and this influence reflects in the way she paints and interprets what is around her.

She sees patterns in everything; the hills adorned with houses and washing lines, rows of flower pots and stripes of brightly painted drain pipes.

“Lines of gold thread trace lines through the landscape, and gold leaf changes the surface of my pictures with the changing light of day,” she says.

She wants to paint beautiful pictures of the places that she loves and those pictures are always full of life and warmth.

Kate was born in Suffolk but it was when she moved to Hebden Bridge in 2005 that her work really took off.

She was struck by the patchwork of houses in the steep sided valley and loves the warmth, the colour and the community of the town.

Her top selling limited edition prints are all hand finished with gold leaf and threads.

In 2015 Kate undertook a big project to re-imagine some of the “lost houses” of Yorkshire in her exhibition of the same name. Drawing on plans, photographs and written accounts, as well as the sites themselves, she painted a body of work which she hoped would recreate some of the lost houses of the South Pennines. The collection of work was exhibited at Bankfield Museum towards the end of 2015 and subsequently a book was produced detailing the project.

Gallery owner Steven Lord said: “This is a rare opportunity to see a wide range of Kate Lycett’s work on display.

“Her use of colour displaying her textile design skills makes her work both colourful and uplifting.”

The exhibition also features new work by Mark Sofilas, Sue Nichol and Mel Davies.

The show will run up to Christmas and is free to enter. See http://www.harrisonlord.co.uk for more details or ring 01484 722462