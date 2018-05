Halifax Model Railway Club Open Day

Club HQ, 5, Deal Street, Halifax on Sunday May 20 from 10am to 4pm.

Everybody is welcome to see the wide range of model railways on display at the Halifax Model Railway Club Open Day. There are a number of layouts of local interest with a model of Halifax station, Irebridge representing the Pennine moorland and Kirkby Stephen from the famous Settle and Carlisle railway.

Admission is free though donations are welcome.